Brenda H. Freeman, 70, of Tallahassee passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Highpoint, NC on September 20, 1948 to the late Robert O'dell Hill and Peggy Wilson Hill.
She moved to Tallahassee with her husband, Jim in 1971. Throughout her career she worked at TMH as a RN head nurse, and also for many doctors offices in the area.
Brenda was an avid Florida State Seminoles fan, as she and her husband attended many tailgates and Seminole football games as season ticket holders. She is survived by her husband, Jim Freeman; daughter, Amy Willett; son, Brian Freeman; three grandsons, Dean Cutshaw, Colin Willett and Tyson Willett; and a dear friend, Misty Attewell. A Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 11:00am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 25, 2019