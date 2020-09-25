Brenda Jane Wells Nettle
Tallahassee - Brenda Jane Wells Nettle, 69, of Tallahassee, passed away September 21, 2020, with her daughter by her side.
She was born to the late Junie and Jannie Wells of Marianna, Florida. From a young age Brenda cared for animals, often rescuing and saving them. She graduated from FAMU for both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees. Brenda worked for many years as a substance abuse counselor, helping both children and adults with her training and skills. Her greatest accomplishment was her daughter Angelina, who shares Brenda's love of music. Going to concerts was a favorite pastime and they loved seeing many different artists performing in person throughout the Southeast.
No memorial service is planned, but memories can be shared on Brenda's Tribute Page on www.youngfulfordcremationandfuneralservices.com
. In lieu of flowers, you may honor Brenda's memory by making a donation to Tallahassee Big Dog Rescue so we can continue her legacy of saving all the animals.
