Brenda Kaye Fields
Midway - Brenda Kaye Williams Fields, 64, of Midway passed away on February 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am (EST) Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Peter AME Church, 874 Peters Road, Midway FL, with burial at St. John Cemetery in Midway, FL. Viewing will be from 2- 6:00 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Reed and Hall Mortuary.Services Entrusted to:Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 www.reedhallmortuary.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019