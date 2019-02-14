Services
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
(850) 627-5700
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter AME Church
874 Peters Road
Midway, FL
View Map
Brenda Kaye Fields
Brenda Kaye Fields

Midway - Brenda Kaye Williams Fields, 64, of Midway passed away on February 6, 2019.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am (EST) Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Peter AME Church, 874 Peters Road, Midway FL, with burial at St. John Cemetery in Midway, FL. Viewing will be from 2- 6:00 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Reed and Hall Mortuary.Services Entrusted to:Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 www.reedhallmortuary.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019
