Greenville, FL - Brent Meshard Miller, 40, of Greenville, FL passed in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in New Zion Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Shiloh M.B. Church, Greenville. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-997-5553) is serving the family. A lifelong Madison resident, Brent loved family and music. He was a member of Shiloh. Treasuring his love are his father, Howard (Shuwanda) Miller; brothers: Tedrick Copeland, Howard (Latisha) Miller, Jr., Mark Green, Howard D. Miller, Fernando Hampton and Brandon Williams; sisters, Jedeana Miller and Myriall Hampton; and numerous other loving relatives and friends. Brent's mother, Gloria Wilkerson, preceded him in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 6 to May 7, 2020