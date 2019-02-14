|
Brian Beasley
Hosford - Brian E. Beasley went home to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019.
Born in Omaha, Nebraska, he was the only child of James and Patricia Ann Beasley. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Ronda Brunson Beasley of Hosford, four children, Ashley Beasley Rogers (Chris) of Sycamore, Travis Beasley (Ashley) of Greensboro, Haley Beasley and Tyler Beasley of Hosford. He is also survived by his father, James Beasley of Sycamore and was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Ann Beasley. He was blessed with two grandchildren, Brayson Rogers of Sycamore and Wyatt Beasley of Greensboro.
Brian, a Paramedic of 30 years served in Calhoun, Gadsden and Leon counties. He has mentored and trained countless medics in the Panhandle area. Brian was a Christian and an active member of New Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in Quincy.
Services for Brian will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019 at New Philadelphia Presbyterian Church in Quincy, Florida with internment following the Service at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive guests before the service from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the church. The family requests all first responders to attend in uniform. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Lifesong (850/627-1111 or lifesongfunerals.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019