|
|
Bridget B. Wyche
Ft. Lauderdale - Bridget Braziel Wyche, 52, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL passed on Monday, April 15, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, Monticello, with burial in Texas Hill Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. A loving wife and caring mother, Bridget had been employed by Progressive Insurance. Cherishing her love and sweet memories are her husband, Barry Wyche, Sr.; daughters, Britney Green (Anthony), Asia Jesula (Evans) and India Wyche; step-son, Barry Wyche, Jr.; grandchildren, Barry III, Amara, London and Amiya Wyche, Skylar and Charlie Green; sisters, Sonja Braziel Bee (Anthony Bee - deceased), Judy Coney (Willie) and Carol Taylor; brother, Andre Braziel, Sr. (Sonja); mother-in-law, Almeda Tillman Montgomery (Leroy); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019