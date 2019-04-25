Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Fellowship M.B. Church
Monticello, FL
View Map
Bridget B. Wyche Obituary
Bridget B. Wyche

Ft. Lauderdale - Bridget Braziel Wyche, 52, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL passed on Monday, April 15, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, Monticello, with burial in Texas Hill Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. A loving wife and caring mother, Bridget had been employed by Progressive Insurance. Cherishing her love and sweet memories are her husband, Barry Wyche, Sr.; daughters, Britney Green (Anthony), Asia Jesula (Evans) and India Wyche; step-son, Barry Wyche, Jr.; grandchildren, Barry III, Amara, London and Amiya Wyche, Skylar and Charlie Green; sisters, Sonja Braziel Bee (Anthony Bee - deceased), Judy Coney (Willie) and Carol Taylor; brother, Andre Braziel, Sr. (Sonja); mother-in-law, Almeda Tillman Montgomery (Leroy); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019
