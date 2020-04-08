|
Brittany E. Miller
Tallahassee, FL - Brittany Emesha "Britt-Mae" Miller, 24, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, March 30, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in St. John Cemetery, Midway. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Brittany was born with a disorder of the corpus callosum, resulting in visual impairment and seizures. She was a graduate of Gretchen Everhart in May 2017 and was currently attending LifeLinks. Survivors include her parents, Felicia (Kennedy Greene) Williams and Eddie L. (Deborah) Miller, Jr.; siblings: Eddie III, Lyric, Montrell, Devin, Madison and Kortney Miller and Kennedy and Kamarion Greene; maternal grandmother, Mrs. Willie Mae Williams; paternal grandparents, Laura Strozier and Eddie L. Miller, Sr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020