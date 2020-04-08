Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Brittany Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brittany E. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brittany E. Miller Obituary
Brittany E. Miller

Tallahassee, FL - Brittany Emesha "Britt-Mae" Miller, 24, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, March 30, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in St. John Cemetery, Midway. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Brittany was born with a disorder of the corpus callosum, resulting in visual impairment and seizures. She was a graduate of Gretchen Everhart in May 2017 and was currently attending LifeLinks. Survivors include her parents, Felicia (Kennedy Greene) Williams and Eddie L. (Deborah) Miller, Jr.; siblings: Eddie III, Lyric, Montrell, Devin, Madison and Kortney Miller and Kennedy and Kamarion Greene; maternal grandmother, Mrs. Willie Mae Williams; paternal grandparents, Laura Strozier and Eddie L. Miller, Sr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brittany's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -