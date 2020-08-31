Bronnie L. Greer, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida.



Bronnie was born in Havana, Florida on September 14, 1928. After moving to Tallahassee, she attended Leon High School and later worked for the "Telephone Company", retiring in February, 1991 after 44 years of service.



Bronnie is predeceased by her husband, Hayward C. Greer; parents, Ida Hawkins Gurr Irvine and Benny Edgar Gurr; brother, James Gurr; sisters, Margaret Wood, Mavis Day, and Dorothy Sanders; nephews, James Wood and John Sanders, Jr.; and great nephew, Christopher Sanders. She is survived by her nephews, William J. "Bill" Day (Karen), Richard Day (Bobbi), and James Sanders; and nieces, Theresa C. "Terri" Messler (Dave) and Sharon Willis. She is also survived by five great nieces, seven great nephews, and many great-great nieces and nephews, and cherished dear friends Joyce Williams, Betty McDonald, and Susie Volz.



Bronnie was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Florida State Seminole Boosters, and the Elks Club of Tallahassee. She was a dedicated Seminole fan and three-sport season ticket holder for over 50 years.



The family would like to thank Big Bend Hospice for their attentive care over the last nine months, and especially in the last week of her life.



Services will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 2pm at Roselawn Cemetery, Tallahassee, Florida. Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store