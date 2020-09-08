Bruce Eugene Berger
Tallahassee - Bruce Eugene Berger was born on December 31st, 1941 in Tampa, Florida and spent his early years in Haines City getting into mischief with his favorite cousins. As an air force brat he traveled the world, eventually making his longtime home in Tallahassee where he raised his daughters and was the quiet rock for his entire family. He passed away on September 4th, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in Tallahassee, Florida.
Bruce lettered in several high school sports in France. He graduated from Paris American High School in Paris, France in 1959. He enlisted in the United States Army at age 17, serving during the Cold War as a cryptographer. He received his sharpshooter badge, achieved the rank of sergeant, and served as a platoon leader.
After an honorable discharge from the US Army, he returned stateside to attend Jacksonville University. At JU, he was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity and the homecoming court. Upon graduating from JU he passed his C.P.A. exam on his first try. After working for a large Jacksonville accounting firm he became the Comptroller for Mobile America. Later moving to Tallahassee where he was a longtime State employee and retired as the bureau chief of Banking & Finance for the Department of Financial Services.
He was a proud father, raising two daughters with his wife Shirley. He loved boating with his girls, teaching them to swim and waterski. They spent a lot of time on Dog Island and took long family vacations to see American landmarks. He adored his two grandsons. There was nothing he loved more (even more than buying new cars) than attending their baseball games.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bette L. Berger, father Ernest G. Berger, and his beloved cat Piewacket. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Shirley Ann Renfroe Berger, daughters Kerry Elizabeth Berger and Tracy Lynn Thomas, grandsons Harlan Harris and Holton Harris, sister Barbara Berger Bumgarner (Barry), brothers Michael Berger (Teresa), and Thomas Berger (Melanie), brother in law Keith Renfroe (Calista), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday September 10th, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home at 10am, followed by a celebration of his life at 11am. Funeral Services will be live streamed at https://www.bevisfh.com
. To watch click on the word obituaries at the top of the homepage; then click on the Bruce Berger; then the green photos and video tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at 850/385-2193. Interment will follow at 1pm at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nature Conservancy; The Parkinson's Foundation; or the ASPCA.
