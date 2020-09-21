Bruce H. JohnsonTallahassee - Bruce H. Johnson passed away on September 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Lucia Johnson; four daughters: Mrs. Betty (Frankie) Porter, Mrs. Christine (Don) Sexton, Mrs. Peggy (Charlie) Ridgon, and Patty (Lee) Walker; his two siblings: brother, David Johnson who lives in Texas and sister, Jenece Kisch who resides in Iowa. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.He served 3 years in the U.S. Navy and 26 years in the Army. Bruce is a veteran of three wars: WWII, Korea, and the Vietnam war. He also served 16 years as a Tallahassee Police Officer.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Parkinson's Disease.