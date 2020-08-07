Bruce Mason
Dallas/Marietta, Georgia - Bruce Mason, 64, of Dallas/Marietta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Bruce was born in Miami Beach to Edwin and Violet Mason on May 2, 1956. In Bruce's early years, his family acquired a ranch in Marianna, Florida, where Bruce thrived keeping up with his older siblings to help care for horses, cows and his goat named Billy. During the summers, his family took trips to his grandparents' log cabin located in the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming. The cabin and Buffalo, Wyoming, were always two of Bruce's favorite places. Many of Bruce's school years were spent in Tallahassee where he graduated from Leon High School in 1974 and was a member of the LHS marching band.
Bruce had a fruitful career in television news and broadcasting and worked for Atlanta's TV Channel 11 ALIVE since 1982. On the nightly news the evening of his passing, the station recognized his long time service showing a video to highlight his work. https://youtu.be/kRxJQTGGIEs
This video was previously featured at an awards banquet in September 2019 when Bruce was recognized, along with a select few from the Southeast, as a "Silver Circle" lifetime achievement inductee for his contributions to television and broadcasting. Bruce won seven Emmy awards during his career with 11 ALIVE. In Tallahassee his first television experience as a teenager was operating the camera for 11:00 services at First Baptist Church. The first job he held was at WECA-TV.
Bruce leaves behind his beloved daughter Storey Mason, an upcoming junior at the University of Georgia in Athens. In his final weeks Bruce rallied with his adventurous spirit to travel out west with Storey to spectacular places they had planned together. This itinerary included Grand Canyon, Grand Tetons, Yellowstone, Big Horn Mtns. and Buffalo, Wyoming. Other survivors include a sister Candice Moore, brothers Clay (Tina) and Roger (Carolyn) along with many nieces and nephews. Bruce was predeceased by his beautiful and adventurous wife, Lynn, and by his loving parents, Ed and Vi.
A memorial service to honor Bruce's life will be held in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Tallahassee, on Saturday, August 15, at 2:00 p.m. Social distancing protocol will be followed with face masks, seating, no congregational singing and no reception.
Donations in Bruce's memory may be made to First Baptist Church Tallahassee media ministry (www.fbctlh.org
) or A.L. Burruss Elementary School BNN (Burruss News Network) https://marietta.revtrak.net/al-burruss-elementary/#/v/AL-Burruss-School-Donation