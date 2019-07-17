|
|
Bruce Power
Havana - Bruce William Power, Jr. of Havana, born to Bruce and Mabel Power December 21, 1932, passed away with his wife of 62 years by his side, Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles, California, and after serving proudly in the US Navy, he moved to Florida in 1956. He retired from the Florida Department of Transportation after 35 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Havana, where he was a deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years, and was an active member of The Gideons International, Capital City North Camp. Bruce was a lifelong learner and enjoyed many interests over the years including gardening, ham radio operator, just to name a few.
He is survived by his wife, Jean D. Power, two daughters, Pamela Gresham (Mike) and Karen Power, three granddaughters, Alicia Steinbrink (Andy), Rebecca Draughon, and Samantha Gresham, and two great-grandchildren, Annie and Ezra. He is also survived by his brother, Carl Morales, and sisters, Jacquelynn Power, Patricia Balanky (David), Victoria Morales, and Kathleen Taylor.
Family will recieve friends on Wednesday, July 15, 2019, from 5-7 pm at Faith Funeral Home Chapel in Havana. Funeral services be will Thursday at 10 am at First Baptist Church of Havana, and internment with full miltary honors will be at 1 pm at Tallahassee National Cemetery. (www.faithfuneralhome.com 850-539-4300
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 17, 2019