Bruce Wayne Linton
Havana - Bruce Wayne Linton 68 of Havana, FL passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020 at his residence.
A Celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Faith Funeral Home Chapel in Havana. Family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 AM until service time. In keeping with ongoing CDC guidelines, social distancing and face mask will be required.
Bruce was born August 28, 1952 in Tallahassee, the son of the late Hyman F. Linton and the late Jeanette Kelley Linton. He graduated from Rickards High School in 1970. He then entered the Marine Corp Reserve. He went to work with the State of Florida (DEP) Environmental Protection Agency, after 30 years of service he retired in 2000. After a short retirement he started working at Hancock Whitney Bank until he retired in 2017. Bruce was often seen around town driving his green 1950 Chevrolet truck. He also enjoyed Golf, and Civil War Re-enactments.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Shiver Linton; his son Jason Stuart Linton (wife Alyssa) two grandchildren Parker and Brady Linton. Stepson John J. Stewart (wife Abbey) Stepdaughter Terri Lisa Stewart (husband Chris) Step grandchildren Bryce, Cortland and Jack. Brothers Pastor Gary Linton (Sharon), Jay Linton (Barbara); sister Lorrie L. Keillor (husband Jamin). He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins that he loved.
Memorial donations may be made to the lighthouse Children's Home of Tallahassee, Fl. and The American Legion, Post 13, Tallahassee, Florida
Faith Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com
)