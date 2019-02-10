Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
700 Timberlane Road
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 893-4177
Bruno Linder
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Israel
2215 Mahan Drive
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Tallahassee - Bruno Linder was born in Sniatyn, Poland, on September 3, 1924. He lived in Curacao, West Indies from 1933 until 1946 when he arrived in the US.

He received his PhD in chemistry from UCLA and was a Professor of Chemistry at FSU from 1957 until his retirement in 1998.

Bruno was predeceased by his two brothers, Salo and Felix Linder and his sister, Ann Cordon. He is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife of 66 years, Cecelia Fahn Linder, his 5 children, Bill, Diane, Richard, Nancy, and Carolyn, his 16 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The family expresses their deep gratitude to Bruno's compassionate and dedicated caregivers and transporters -Yvonne, Abrianna, Kelvin, Valerie, Gwen, Michelle, John, Otis and Diane.

Bruno's deep, loving spirit will always be in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, those so desiring may send contributions to the Tallahassee Jewish Federation, P.O. Box 14825, Tallahassee, Florida 32317.

The funeral will be Monday, February 11, at 11 AM, at Temple Israel, 2215 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, Florida. Following services, the burial will be held at Roselawn Cemetery with a reception to follow at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home (700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019
