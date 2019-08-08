Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
East Grove M.B. Church
1642 Oak Ridge Road E.
Woodville, FL
Burlein Brown


1934 - 2019
Burlein Brown Obituary
Burlein Brown

Tallahassee - Burlein Brown, 85, died Friday, August 2, 2019.

Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 10, 2019 East Grove M.B. Church, 1642 Oak Ridge Road E. (Woodville) with burial at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.

Survivors include his loving wife, Julia M. Brown; two sons, Anthony Brown (Valarie) and Carl L. Brown; one daughter, Karol Thompson (Keith); one brother, David James "DJ" Brown; 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019
