Butler Walker
Waukeenah - Thomas Butler Walker, Sr., passed away on June 6, 2019, in the house where he was born in Jefferson County. He was 93 years old.
Butler was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Emily Chancy Walker, his parents Thomas Hushel Walker and Caddie Grantham Walker, and 16 brothers and sisters. He is survived by 2 sons, T.B. Walker, Jr. (Renee) and John F. Walker (Jill), nine grandchildren, Thomas Walker III (Christell), J.R. Walker (Nicole), Jennifer Pavlik (Ryan), Fran Surles (J.T.), Suzanne Assad (Josh), Jake Walker (Dana Jane), Steven Trest, Clay Trest, and Anna Lee Trest. He has nine great grandchildren.
Born on February 14, 1926, he was a lifetime cattleman and farmer. He serve in the army in WWII. He also served as a Jefferson County Commissioner for 39 years and various boards for many years, including FMB Bank and Farm Credit. He worshiped at the Wacissa United Methodist Church.
Services will be held at 11:00 Monday morning at the Wacissa United Methodist Church, with a visitation before at 10:00 and interment following at the Hush Walker Cemetery on his farm. Rocky Bevis at Bevis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For those who wish, donations can be made in his honor to Wacissa United Methodist Church or the Big Bend Hospice.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 9, 2019