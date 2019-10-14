|
|
Byron Urial Pickett
Quincy and Grand Ridge - Byron Urial Pickett, 96, a longtime resident of Quincy and Grand Ridge, Florida, passed away on October 13, 2019. Byron was born April 24, 1923, in Noxapater, Mississippi; the son of William E. and Mary Clay Pickett. He worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator at Englehard (BASF). Byron was a member of Santa Clara Baptist Church and actively attended for as long as he was able. He was a past member of the Quincy Lions Club and Quincy Bass Master Club. He enjoyed coaching pony league baseball and church softball teams and was an avid golfer and excellent gardener. Byron was also a handyman for anyone who needed his skills; people knew him to be the man you could always count on to lend a hand. Byron had many accomplishments in life, but one he was most proud of was being drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Team; however, his hearing held him back from ever playing. He was a kind and gentle person who loved to spend time with family and friends, going out to dinner and eating fried shrimp. The legacy of his kind spirit, passion for helping others, and zest of life will live on through his children and grandchildren. Byron will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
Survivors include his wife, Hanna Pickett; two daughters, Carolyn Bridges and her husband Bill of Flat Creek, FL and Alisha Smith and her husband Tracy of Concord, FL; two sisters, Dorothy Williford, and Billie Irby; five grandchildren, Tonya Watson, Letitia Elliott, Justin Smith (Brandy), Walker Bridges (Kristen), Matthew Bridges (Meagan) and Elizabeth Russell (Jonny); seven great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Blair, Emma, Collin, Margo, Callie, and Cade; as well as a host of many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make memorial contributions in Mr. Byron's name to Heroes for Hearing @ The University of Florida Health Speech and Hearing Clinic https://hearoesforhearing.weebly.com
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM EDT at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy, FL. There will be a time of visitation for friends and family immediately following the graveside service. McAlpin Funeral Home in Sneads, Florida is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019