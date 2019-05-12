|
C. Edwin Carter, Jr.
Tallahassee - C. Edwin Carter, Jr. age 82 entered into rest April 21, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. He was a native of Jacksonville, Florida and had lived in Tallahassee since 1969. Ed served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from the State of Florida, as an analyst for the Agency for Health Care having previously served as Assistant Administrator at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and Administrator at Gadsden Memorial Hospital. Ed was a former president of the Kiwanis Club, a member of Springtime Tallahassee and was an active Girl Scout parent (and Grandparent). Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Sandy Carter, whom he visited daily at the assisted living facility; daughters Paige Carter-Smith, Christy Carter Cameron and husband Jeff all of Tallahassee; four grandchildren Carter Smith, Montgomery Smith, Brice Cameron, Clark Cameron; sister Jan Carter Dawson and husband Craig; nephew David Mosley. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
