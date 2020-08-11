Calvin Bacon, Jr.Tallahassee, FL - Calvin Bacon, Jr., 77, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, August 10, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Bacon was a FAMU High School graduate and a truck driver for Leon County Schools. He had also worked in building services with General Services (now Management Services). He was a longtime member of Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church. Cherishing his love are his devoted wife of 57 years, Jeannette McDonald Bacon; daughters, Tammellia Bacon and her daughter, Jenaye Peaks; Reneesa (Duwayne) Williams and their daughter, Arielle Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends. Calvin's parents, Calvin Sr. and Lurider Thomas Bacon preceded him in death.