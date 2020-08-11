1/1
Calvin Bacon Jr.
Calvin Bacon, Jr.

Tallahassee, FL - Calvin Bacon, Jr., 77, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, August 10, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Bacon was a FAMU High School graduate and a truck driver for Leon County Schools. He had also worked in building services with General Services (now Management Services). He was a longtime member of Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church. Cherishing his love are his devoted wife of 57 years, Jeannette McDonald Bacon; daughters, Tammellia Bacon and her daughter, Jenaye Peaks; Reneesa (Duwayne) Williams and their daughter, Arielle Williams; and numerous other relatives and friends. Calvin's parents, Calvin Sr. and Lurider Thomas Bacon preceded him in death.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
