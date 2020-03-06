Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Soul's Port United Pentecostal Church
9301 Mahan Drive
Tallahassee, FL
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Tully
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Eugene Tully


1944 - 2020
Calvin Eugene Tully Obituary
Calvin Eugene Tully

Calvin Eugene Tully, 75, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020, surrounded by family at Pine Pointe Hospice, Macon GA. Gene was born on December 23, 1944, to Frank and Rosie Anna Tully in Blakely (Lucile), GA.

He is survived by his sister Frances Malone, four brothers Jimmy, Lester, William (Ellen), and Marvette (Connie), six sons Ethan, Steven (Debbie), Christopher, Benjamin, Brian, Bobby, two daughters Rose and Ashley, eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

A skilled electrician by trade, he had lived in the Tallahassee area for 50+ years. He was a caring father, beloved grandfather and friend to many he called "his kids."

A memorial service will be held at Soul's Port United Pentecostal Church, 9301 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

A military interment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Pointe Hospice or Furever After Rescue, both of Macon, GA.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
