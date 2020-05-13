|
Calvin Shipman
Tallahassee - Thomas Calvin Shipman (Calvin), aged 96, died May 11, 2020.
He was born September 28, 1923 in Rochelle, Georgia to William Fletcher Shipman and Margaret Fussell Shipman. The family moved to Florida in 1924, living at times in Dowling Park and Perry. After graduating from Taylor County High School, Calvin followed the example of his four older brothers by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. He was assigned to military communications as a combat radioman. Calvin saw combat in the South Pacific, including the battles of Saipan, Iwo Jima and Tinnian. In February of this year he observed at his home the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps landing on Iwo Jima.
After the conclusion of World War II, Calvin returned home to Perry where he married Louise Lee. They moved to Tallahassee and had two children, Ann and Thomas. Calvin briefly attended Florida State University and then worked as a supervisor for MR&R Trucking and later for the Florida Department of Agriculture. A member of the greatest generation, he was a true southern gentleman, unfailingly courteous to the end of his life. His family will miss his kindness, humor, generosity, and unlimited supply of stories.
He was preceded in death by his wife Louise and his son, Thomas. Survivors include his daughter Ann Elizabeth Shipman, his daughter-in-law Judy Shipman and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Home Instead and Centre Pointe Health and Rehabilitation for their care. Memorial donations may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church or Big Bend Hospice.
Due to current conditions a memorial service will held at a later date. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
