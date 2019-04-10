|
Camp Lewis Peavy, Sr.
Tallahassee - Camp Lewis Peavy, Sr., age 91, entered into rest on April 9, 2019 at his home in Tallahassee. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Nancy R. Peavy.
Camp was born in Concord (Coon Bottom), FL and was a graduate of Havana High School. He was a longtime resident of Tallahassee. Following his service in the United States Army during World War II he attended Florida State University. He was the Circulation Manager at the Tallahassee Democrat for several years, and owned and operated White's Auto Store, and later became an insurance broker.
He was an active member of Thomasville Road Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon; Sunday School Superintendent; and Chairman of the Welcome Committee. Camp was also an active member of the Civitan Club and the Wednesday morning ROMEO Club (Real Old Men Eating Out).
Other survivors include his children, Ginger Owens (Mike) of Panama City Beach, Tricia Wollett (Frank) of Dunedin, FL, Camp Lewis Peavy, Jr. of Palo Alto, CA and Paul Peavy (Sherrie) of Tallahassee; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his many nieces and nephews; as well as his Visiting Angels, Daisy Willis, Adina Willis and Sharlene Baker.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 12th at Thomasville Road Baptist Church. Interment, with military honors will follow at MeadowWood Memorial Park on Timberlane Road.
Those wishing may make a gift in memory of Camp to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee; or to Thomasville Road Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 3131 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Peavy family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 10, 2019