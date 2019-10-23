Services
Capers Douglas Sr. Obituary
Havana - Capers Douglas, Sr., 81, transitioned Wed. Oct. 16 in Havana. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Oct. 26 at New Jerusalem MB Church in Havana, with burial at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Fri. Oct. 25 at the church. Capers leaves to cherish his memories his loving, caring and devoted wife: Daisy Douglas; children: Curtis (Gloria) Douglas, Cynthia (Carter) Hickman, Blanche (Michael) Williams, Allen (Lisa) Douglas, Capers Douglas, Jr., Bridgett Chandler, Larry Douglas, Brenda Douglas, Shawn Douglas, Herbert Douglas, III; siblings: Wilma Noble, Jackie (Dodson) Haynes, Caroline Douglas; (20) grandchildren, (30) great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr. LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Douglas Family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
