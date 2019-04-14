|
Capt. Ellwood W. Growden,US Navy (Ret.)
Tallahassee - Capt. Growden, Aged 93, sailed away on his final voyage from the Margaret Z. Dozier Hospice House at Big Bend Hospice on Monday, April 1, 2019.
He entered the Navy at age 17 in 1943 as a Seaman 2nd Class, and rose through ranks to become a Captain. He served for 30 years during WWII, Korea, and Vietnam Eras, on various ships, as well as foreign and domestic naval stations. He enjoyed a successful career despite the lack of a college degree. Upon retirement he attended Florida State University and graduated from The School of Business on his 49th birthday in 1974.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gladys; and sister, Betty Deremer. He is survived by a sister, Helene Grove of Cumberland, MD; a loving companion of 26 years, Carrie S. Voich of Tallahassee; daughters, Julie (Brad) Watts of Kingwood, TX; Cynthia (Charles) Linn of Harrisburg, PA; grandson, Ryan (Andrea) Linn; granddaughters, Kristen Watts of St. Petersburg, FL; Karyn Watts Smith (Kyle) of Dallas, TX; Kelly Watts Stines (James); great grandsons, Alexander and Brodie Linn of Rosemont, PA; Maxwell Deskin of Dallas, TX; and Vaughn C. Smith, also of Dallas, Texas
No services are planned locally. Interment will be with Gladys at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
He had a great life!
