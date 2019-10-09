Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Elizabeth M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Captain Buckner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Captain Buckner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Captain Buckner Obituary
Captain Buckner

Tallahassee, FL - Captain Buckner, 89, of Tallahassee passed at home on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Greater Elizabeth M.B. Church. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Leon County native, Mr. Buckner was a retired concrete finisher and a member of Greater Elizabeth. Survivors include his children: Caroline McGahee, Clara, Harriett and Captain Buckner; former spouse, Bernice Lambert Buckner; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Captain's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now