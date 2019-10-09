|
|
Captain Buckner
Tallahassee, FL - Captain Buckner, 89, of Tallahassee passed at home on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Greater Elizabeth M.B. Church. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A Leon County native, Mr. Buckner was a retired concrete finisher and a member of Greater Elizabeth. Survivors include his children: Caroline McGahee, Clara, Harriett and Captain Buckner; former spouse, Bernice Lambert Buckner; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019