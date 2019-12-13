|
Captain Dale W. Doss, (USN retired)
Tallahassee - Dale W. Doss (CAPT, USN retired) completed his final mission and went home to heaven on Tuesday, December 11, 2019. Captain Doss served his country for 26 years which included flying an A-6A as a bombardier and navigator with VA-35 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. He was shot down over North Vietnam on March 17, 1968 and spent five years as a prisoner of war, returning home March 17, 1973. Upon his retirement, he served as Director of Veteran Services for Leon County, FL for 19 years.
He is survived by his wife of twenty eight years, Stephany Doss of Tallahassee, FL, his son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Ruth Lemieux of Crestview, FL and his daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Tom Vance of Cape Canaveral, FL., plus six granddaughters and six great grandchildren.
A service will be held, Monday, December 16th at 12:00 pm at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Rd., Tallahassee, FL 32303. The family will receive friends following the service, with burial at MeadowWood Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in his honor be made to St. Andrews Sewanee School, Sewanee, TN. For more details: www.bevisfh.com. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019