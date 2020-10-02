1/1
Carey True Smith Sr.
1932 - 2020
Carey True Smith, Sr.

Tallahassee - On Saturday, September 26, 2020, Carey True Smith passed away at the age of 88. Carey was born on July 21, 1932 in West Lebanon, NH to Ned Barney Smith and Olive True Smith. He grew up in Canaan, NH and received his bachelor's degree at Middlebury College in Middlebury, VT where he captained the football team, and earned his graduate degree in School Administration at Columbia University in New York City. He served with the 1st Calvary Division of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On August 9, 1958, he married Fanne Kehoe. Together they raised two sons, Bradley and Nathan, and three daughters, Ellen, Jennifer, and Meg. Carey was a resident of New York for 40 years, primarily in Floral Park, Long Island. He spent 30 years working in public education as a teacher, assistant principal, high school principal, and assistant superintendent of schools with the Sewanhaka Central High School District. Upon retirement, he relocated to Tallahassee, FL where he volunteered with the Tallahassee Police Department and ECHO Outreach Ministries.

Carey's interests focused on church and family and Florida State University athletics. He was a member of Saint Paul's United Methodist Church and believed one should live according to the Sermon on the Mount, the Ten Commandments, and the Easter Resurrection. He was a kind and generous man with a tremendous spirit that touched many.

Carey was preceded in death by his wife Fanne and his brother David. He is survived by his son Bradley Smith, Indianapolis, IN; daughter Ellen Smith Farrell and son-in-law Craig Farrell, Tallahassee, FL; son Nathan Smith, Tallahassee, FL; daughter Jennifer Smith Hughes and son-in-law Kevin Hughes, Sellersburg, IN; and daughter Meg Smith, Tallahassee, FL. His surviving grandchildren are Dylan and Brooke Farrell, and Jacob, Calvin, Jonah, and Jordan Philley.

It was Carey's wish to have his body donated to the FSU College of Medicine and any observance following his death be limited to the family. Persons desiring to make a donation honoring his memory may consider ECHO Outreach Ministries or Saint Paul's United Methodist Church in Tallahassee.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
