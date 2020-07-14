1/1
Carless Nathan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carless's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carless Nathan

Tallahassee, FL - Carless "Nick" Nathan, 72, of Tallahassee's Miccosukee Community passed on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Concord Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Nathan was a retired maintenance technician with the City of Tallahassee's Airport Operations. He previously had worked for AAMCO Transmissions, Willis Dairy and Pepsi Bottling Co. Survivors include his children: Thelma, Calvin and Carlos Nathan; and several sisters, brothers, other relatives and loving friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 11, 2020
Rest in peace brother
Charles Chamberlain
Brother
July 9, 2020
Rest in peace Junie-Boy/Nick. For family and friends; Psalms 23:4 say's Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil, for thou art with me. Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Be well family and friends


Charlene Cunningham
Sister
July 9, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Mattie Dawson
Family
July 9, 2020
To our extended family, may the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We wish you peace and comfort during this time. Rest with God big brother. Love always! Kathy, Nicole, Charlene, Charles, Maurice, Lavar, Jason and all the nieces & nephews.
Kathy Chamberlain
Sister
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved