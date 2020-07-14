Carless Nathan

Carless NathanTallahassee, FL - Carless "Nick" Nathan, 72, of Tallahassee's Miccosukee Community passed on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Concord Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mr. Nathan was a retired maintenance technician with the City of Tallahassee's Airport Operations. He previously had worked for AAMCO Transmissions, Willis Dairy and Pepsi Bottling Co. Survivors include his children: Thelma, Calvin and Carlos Nathan; and several sisters, brothers, other relatives and loving friends.