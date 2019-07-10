|
Carline "Dee" Davis
Quincy - Carline Delores "Dee" Davis, 87, of Quincy, passed away on July 6, 2019 at Riverchase Health and Rehab in Quincy.
Dee was born on February 12, 1932 in Adamsville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nellie Hollingsworth; husbands, Owen Talmadge Williamson and Mack Davis; three brothers; one sister; and one son, Owen Talmadge Williamson, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy Williamson Macon (Ron); son, John David Williamson (Susan); seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service is planned for 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Greensboro, FL. Lifesong (850/627.1111 or lifesongfunerals.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 10, 2019