Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy P.O. Box 2007
Quincy, FL 32353
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
New Bethel AME Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
More Obituaries for Carlos Gilyard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos O. Gilyard

Obituary

Carlos O. Gilyard Obituary
Carlos O. Gilyard

Quincy - Carlos O'merrick Gilyard, 45 of Quincy, died on June 12, 2019 in Tallahassee. Service will be 11 AM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at New Bethel AME Church in Quincy, with burial in Sunnyvale Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 7 PM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Bradwell Mortuary (850-627-3700). He is survived by his son, Carlos O'merrick Gilyard II; daughters, Jaeli Gilyard, Taylor Goodson and Katelyn Goodson; his parents, Larry Sr. and Jennifer Gilyard; brothers, Larry Gilyard Jr. and Troy Gilyard Sr.; sister, Shandreka Shaw; his grandmother, Annette Moore; god-son, Troy Gilyard II; aunts, Linda Brown, Beverly Gilyard, Catherine M. Moye, Lisa N. Moore, Vanessa Betsey, Lillie M. Bell, Rebecca Gilyard, Judy M. Kelly, Sandra M. Cunningham, Gwendolyn M. Johnson and Linda Allen Jones; eldest matriarchs, Amanda M. Gee (101 years) and Mildred McNeil; uncles, Danny Moore, Carl Gilyard, Jeffrey Moore, Canary Gilyard, Darrell Anthony, C.L. Moore Jr. and Terry Gilyard.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019
