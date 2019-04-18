|
Carlos T. Stephens
Tallahassee, FL - Carlos Tremaine Stephens, 36, of Tallahassee passed at home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Rock Hill M.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A talented musician and vocalist, Carlos had served as Minister of Music at several area churches, most recently at Shady P.B. Church, Miccosukee. He was a 2002 graduate of Rickards High School. His love and memory will live forever in the hearts of his mother, Sheron Howell Stephens; father, Joshua (LaVerne) Stephens; brother, Samuel Ross; maternal grandmother, Corine Howell; and several aunts, uncles, other relatives and loving friends.
