Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Rock Hill M.B. Church
Carlos T. Stephens Obituary
Carlos T. Stephens

Tallahassee, FL - Carlos Tremaine Stephens, 36, of Tallahassee passed at home on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Rock Hill M.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A talented musician and vocalist, Carlos had served as Minister of Music at several area churches, most recently at Shady P.B. Church, Miccosukee. He was a 2002 graduate of Rickards High School. His love and memory will live forever in the hearts of his mother, Sheron Howell Stephens; father, Joshua (LaVerne) Stephens; brother, Samuel Ross; maternal grandmother, Corine Howell; and several aunts, uncles, other relatives and loving friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
