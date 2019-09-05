Services
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Carmela Naranjo


1914 - 2019
Carmela Naranjo Obituary
Carmela Naranjo

Tallahassee - Carmela Naranjo, 105, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Tallahassee.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Homes, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311 (850) 942-2929. Burial will follow at Oakfield Cemetery in Monticello. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Carmela was born April 24, 1914 in Rodas Santa Clara, Cuba to Jose Reyes Gutierrez and Maria Cruz Cruz.

Carmela married her husband Antonio Naranjo in 1944 and they moved to Manhatten, NY in 1948. She resided in New York before moving to Monticello in 1982. She lost her husband in 2004 and later moved to Tallahassee in 2012.

She was a very independent woman, loved to travel, cook and sew. Early on she was active in the Red Hat Society in Monticello. Family was very important to her and she was loved by all that knew her.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Hernandez (Telmo) of Sattelite Beach, FL, and Julia Santana (David) of Long Island, NY; grandchildren, Debra Pumpurs (Juris) of Tallahassee, Dr. Thomas Hernandez (Silvana) of Jupiter, Fl, Dr. Allan Hernandez (Ann) of Miami, FL, and Alexis Santana (Michael Fischetti) Long Island, NY; great-grandchildren, Ian Pumpurs, Taylor Hernandez, Myles Pumpurs, Catalina, Sofia, and Emma Hernandez.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
