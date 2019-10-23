|
Carmenlisa "Connie" Yancey
Tallahassee - Carmenlisa "Connie" Monique Yancey, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was a member of Chosen For Worship in Havana, Florida.
Funeral service will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Faith Christian Family Center, 310 Laura Lee Avenue Tallahassee, FL 32301 with burial at Southside Cemetery.
Her love will remain always in the hearts of her daughter, Shi'Keria Sanders; mother, Edith W. Yancey; 3 aunts, Lenora C. Walton of Tallahassee, FL, Judy Walton of Atlantic City, NJ and Linda Kirkland of Tallahassee, FL; one great aunt, Eunice Williams of Evergreen, AL; friend and ex-husband, Apostle Anthony Sanders; former in-laws, Jesse and Clementine Sanders; Godparents, Shirley J. Brown, Elder Emmitt Ford and Evangelist Annette Ford and a host of other relatives and friends.
Her beloved Godfather "Daddy" Deacon Thomas L. Brown preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019