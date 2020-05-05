Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Carol Ann Nelson


1967 - 2020
Carol Ann Nelson Obituary
Carol Ann Nelson

Tallahassee - Carol Nelson, 52, of Tallahassee transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was an Endo technician at Capitol Regional Medical Center with over 25 years of healthcare experience.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Annie M. Nelson; a loving sister, Linda Nelson; eight brothers, Robert Ammons, James (Clara) Ammons, Sr., Edward (Dorothy) Ammons, Moses (Lenore) Ammons, Timothy King, Alonzo King, Jerome (Delia) Nelson, and Charles (Carmen) Nelson; a special great-nephew, D'revis Thullen; and a host of nieces, nephews other loving relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be 11 AM Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 10 AM to 6 PM at Strong and Jones Funeral Home Friday, May 8, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus services are private.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 5 to May 7, 2020
