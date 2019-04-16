|
Carol Ann Womble
Tallahassee - Carol Ann Womble, 73, of Tallahassee, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.
A daughter of the late Everett and Berdella Brugh, she was born in Norfolk, Virginia on July 5, 1945. She retired from the Public Service Commission and loved fishing, traveling to the islands, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandkids.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Mack Arthur "Buddy" Womble; children, Wally Womble, Scotty Womble, Terry Womble and Sherry Womble; grandchildren, Amber Stanley, Crystal May, Brook Mercer and Brittany Mercer; three great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Rosie, David, Robert, Donald, Sandy and Brenda.
Visitation is from 2:00 until 3:00 PM, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family has requested that you dress casual.
Memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019