Carol D. Dorband
Tallahassee - Carol D. Dorband 72, of Tallahassee passed away Saturday Aug. 17, 2019 at the Big Bend Hospice House after a battle with cancer. Carol was born in New York to Charles and Dorothy Seaman but later moved to Margate, Florida where she spent most of her life. After her husband's death she moved to Tallahassee to live with her son and daughter-in-law. Mrs. Dorband was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Robert James Dorband; her father Charles Warren Seaman; her mother Dorothy Seaman; and her only sister, Cathy Seaman. Carol is survived by her children Jeff Dorband and his wife Beth; a daughter Lisa Mercado and her husband Tony; two stepsons Robert Dorband Jr. and his wife Gail, David Dorband and his wife LiRong; along with two beautiful grandchildren, Tyler and Emily Mercado.
Mrs. Dorband was a member of the Tallahassee Elks Lodge #937 and the Oakland Park Elks Lodge #2408. She loved going to the AmVets of Margate Post 1939 with her husband Bob and was also a member of the local area Red Hat's Society. Mrs. Dorband was a homemaker while also volunteering for a decade in the elementary school her children attended. She spent many hours supporting and attending sporting events and activities her children were involved with including being a Brownie/Girl Scout leader. She loved spending time with family, playing bingo, collecting countless cow trinkets, and going out to various evening events with family and friends.
The family will be planning a Celebration of Life ceremony for both Tallahassee and Margate, Florida where she was a long-time resident. Contact [email protected] for information about dates and times.
The family is being assisted by Skip Young at Young~Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019