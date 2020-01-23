|
Carol Gates Lewis
Tallahassee - Carol Gates Lewis gently passed away at her home surrounded by the love of her children and family January 20, 2020.
Carol was born May 19, 1927 to Dr. Homer Horatio Gates and Rowena Delhommer Gates in Franklin, Louisiana.
She attended Sophie Newcomb College of Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana and graduated with a BFA in 1948.
It was there that she met her future husband, Dr. George Nile Lewis. They were married in 1948. They lived in Philadelphia during his Naval internship, in New Orleans during his Tulane residency and Ochsner Fellowship, and in Corona, California after his tour of duty in Korea. After completing his residency in New Orleans, they moved to Tallahassee in 1955, where he practiced Obstetrics and Gynecology with Dr. T. Bert Fletcher. Dr. Lewis passed away in 2009.
Carol was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, the Junior League of Tallahassee, The Cotillion Club, the DAR, and was a past president of the Capital Medical Society Alliance.
Surviving are four loving children, Randy, Beth, Steven (Linda) and Kathy (Norm Madsen) and her grandchildren Miranda Quinones (Elliott), Morgan Woodward (Kurt), Jason Hagan (Erica), Ashley Binder (Lawrence), K.C. Hagan (Perry Pink), John Hagan, and step-grandchildren Matt Brown (Brandi), Julie Lewis, Eric Madsen (Kathryn) and Jackie Madsen. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Law and Sterling Binder, Eian, Emry, and Elsa Quinones, Maddux, Murphy, and Miller Jo Woodward and step-great-grandchildren Hunter and Chase Brown.
The family wants to express their sincere gratitude to Anissa Henry and her team of Caregivers.
Arrangements are being made for a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Foundation or to .
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020