|
|
Carol J. Armstrong
Tallahassee - Carol J. Armstrong, 63 years old, passed away on June 16th following a lengthy battle with cancer. Carol had been a resident of Tallahassee since 1963 and retired from a career with Department of Labor, State of Florida.
Carol was born in Evanston, Illinois to Jane M. & William J. "Bill" Armstrong on Sept. 3, 1955.
A 1973 graduate of Leon High School, Carol loved the outdoors, birding and adopting pets to raise as hers.
Carol was preceded in death by her father and mother and is survived by her sister, Eva B. Armstrong, life partner and dear friend John Harvey, and cousins Matt Armstrong and Patricia Bell.
In keeping with her wishes, no formal services will be held.
The family will be receiving visitors Friday, June 21th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the home her sister, Eva. Please call the Funeral Home for details, (850) 877-8191.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tallahassee Animal Shelter Foundation. Contributions can be made online or mailed to TASF at PO Box 13858, Tallahassee, FL, 32317.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019