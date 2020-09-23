Carol J. GrahamMiami - Carol Jean Smith Graham passed on September 17, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Carol was a 1967 graduate of Booker T. Washington High and she had worked as an office manager in a Miami doctor's office for 20 years. Cherishing precious memories are her husband, Willie Graham, Jr.; brothers: Sylvester (Zip) Smith and Calvin Richardson; sisters: Collett Corley-Barbara, Linda Dixon, Rose Richardson, Paulett Jackson and Annie McCraney; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Bruce Armando Smith-Jackson and her sister, Patricia Lewis.