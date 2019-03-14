|
|
Caroline Baker
Tallahassee - Caroline E. Baker, 74, passed away suddenly at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital on March 8, 2019. She was born on May 4, 1944 to the late James Baker and the late Gertrude Hackley.
She accepted Christ at an early age under Rev. Chezie Jackson and attended Bethelonia African Methodist Episcopal Church until relocating to Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She attended Leon County Public Schools.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of people.
She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted niece, Gloria Dean Brooks and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Francena Gaines (Frank) and Arthur Hackley, Jr.
Her homegoing celebration will be 1:00 P.M., March 16, 2019 at Bethelonia African Methodist Episcopal Church, 8437 N. Meridian Road with interment at St. Paul M.B. Church Cemetery.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019