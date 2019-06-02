Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Calhoun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Jeannette Calhoun


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Caroline Jeannette Calhoun Obituary
Caroline Jeannette Calhoun

Tallahassee - Caroline Jeannette Calhoun, 79, of Tallahassee, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Sylvania, Georgia on July 30, 1939, to the late William Walker and Mildred Elizabeth Thompson Chance. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Forrest Calhoun, Sr.; and brothers, William Chance, John Walker "Donnie" Chance and George Chance.

She worked for many years at both Gayfers and Dillards as a switchboard operator and enjoyed reading, listening to music and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Forrest Calhoun, Jr. (Lisa), Reggie Calhoun (Sherri) and Debra Calhoun Jones; grandchildren, Brittney, Hannah, Christy, Joy, John and Matthew; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Annette Smith (Robert), Elizabeth Taylor (Wayne) and Carol Birdwell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is 2:30 PM, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior to the funeral. Interment follows at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Big Bend Hospice or the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now