Caroline Jeannette Calhoun
Tallahassee - Caroline Jeannette Calhoun, 79, of Tallahassee, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Sylvania, Georgia on July 30, 1939, to the late William Walker and Mildred Elizabeth Thompson Chance. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Forrest Calhoun, Sr.; and brothers, William Chance, John Walker "Donnie" Chance and George Chance.
She worked for many years at both Gayfers and Dillards as a switchboard operator and enjoyed reading, listening to music and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Forrest Calhoun, Jr. (Lisa), Reggie Calhoun (Sherri) and Debra Calhoun Jones; grandchildren, Brittney, Hannah, Christy, Joy, John and Matthew; three great-grandchildren; and sisters, Annette Smith (Robert), Elizabeth Taylor (Wayne) and Carol Birdwell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral is 2:30 PM, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home with visitation an hour prior to the funeral. Interment follows at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Big Bend Hospice or the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 2, 2019