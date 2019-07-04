|
Caroline Pinson Fallis
Mt. Pleasant - Caroline Pinson Fallis, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away July 2, 2019, surrounded by immediate family. Caroline was born August 7, 1945, in Quincy, Florida. Her parents were Clayton and Margaret Pinson (Cook).
Caroline was best known for her service to the community through the Pilot Club of Quincy, where she currently serves as President, along with being Treasurer of the Scholarship Board for the Pilot Club of Florida, the latest in a long line of elected positions, including Governor of the State Club. Caroline was known for her bookkeeping skills, working for many years for multiple businesses. She served as Treasurer of both the Glenn Julia Park Association and the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department for many years.
Caroline and her husband Wayne were Founding Angels of the Quincy Music Theater, with Caroline serving as Manager for many years, as well as performing in many shows. Longtime supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, Caroline served as a merit badge counselor at Wallwood Boy Scout Reservation and for local Quincy Troop 201. A favorite nickname of Caroline's was "Brain Brawl Granny," as she served as a practice monitor for her granddaughter's high school team, accompanying them to Disney World for the State Championship in 2007. She was also known as "The Cookie Lady," baking cookies for her grandson's high school football team on game days.
Caroline is preceded in death by her husband Wayne and daughters Rebecca Gail and Carrie Anne. She is survived by her son, Clay, daughter-in-law, Sandy, grandchildren Ashton and Joey, brother David Pinson, niece Nancy Sadler who helped care for her as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her greatly.
Visitation will be Friday, July 5, at 10AM, followed by the service at 11AM at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church, 1101 W. Washington St., Quincy, FL. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Troop 201 Quincy, C/O Beth Allman, 410 N 14th St., Quincy FL, 32351, or the Pilot Scholarship House Foundation, C/O Barbara McKenzie, 911 Skylark Dr., Ft. Pierce, FL 34982.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 4, 2019