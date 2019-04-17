|
Carolyn Antoinette Culpepper Carter
Jacksonville - Carolyn Antoinette Culpepper Carter was born on August 21, 1926, in Meridian, Mississippi, the nearest hospital to her rural home in Cuba, Alabama, and died peacefully on April 15, 2019. She was the third of seven children born to Rob and Gertrude Culpepper. After graduation from Sumter County High School in 1944 and a short stint at Livingston State Teacher's College, Carolyn moved to Jacksonville, Florida, where she found a job with the Internal Revenue Service (a position she held for over 40 years before retiring in 1984). In Jacksonville she also met William Craven Carter, and after courting for two years, they were married on September 1, 1950, at Riverside Baptist Church. Carolyn and Bill were deeply in love for nearly 65 years before his passing in April of 2015. They were soulmates, friends, and partners in their ceaseless devotion to serving God and helping others, whether at the church (where Carolyn kept the nursery children for forty years and was known as "Carter"), working at the hospital (where Carolyn was a "Pink Lady"), supporting Habitat for Humanity, inviting needy people into their home, tending the homebound or many other generous offerings.
Carolyn was a great southern-style cook, a talented seamstress, a mean Rook, Chinese checkers, and dominoes player, and wonderful mother - not only to her own children but also to Amy Wiegenstein, a surrogate daughter, and many other who thought of her as a second momma. She was actively involved in her children's activities and, later, in her grandchildren's events as well. Carolyn was unwavering in her strong beliefs, staying connected to her home church and her deep faith until her death.
Carolyn leaves behind her three children: Candace McKibben (Bruce) of Tallahassee; Andrew Carter (friend Leslee) of Green Cove Springs; and Annette Waller (Raymond) of Jacksonville; along with nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by her brother, John Culpepper, of Cuba, Alabama, and many nieces and nephews. In her later life she was encouraged and blessed by several loving people, including Michelle Trawick, her caregiver; Peggy Hsieh, her "Sparkler" at Westminster Oaks; and the lovely Tallahassee Threshold Choir. Special thanks are also given to the staff at Westminster Oaks and Big Bend Hospice and to her loving Tallahassee church, The Tallahassee Fellowship.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 18 at Riverside Baptist Church, Jacksonville, preceded by a viewing at 1:00 PM and followed by a brief graveside farewell. A memorial service will be held at the Maguire Center at Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee on April 19 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn's memory can be made to Riverside Baptist Church (Jacksonville), or to the Tallahassee Threshold Choir at https://thresholdchoir.org/tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019