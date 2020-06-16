Carolyn Cartee Nation
Tallahassee - Carolyn Cartee Nation, 85, passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, June 13, 2020. Surrounded this week by friends and family from near and far, she left one loving place for another thanks to Margaret Z. Dozier Hospice House at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee.
Carolyn was born in Winston Salem, NC on September 8, 1934, to Lawson F. Ivester and Katherine T. Ivester. She and family moved to Tallahassee, FL in 1963 where she devotedly and lovingly raised her five children. Carolyn filled the foundation of her home with love, laughter and lots of kisses. She is preceded in death by her first husband and father to their children, Bill Cartee in 1982.
After retreating to Blowing Rock, she re-established a friendship with Warren Nation, aka GaGa, in 1987, the self-proclaimed "love of her life." They married in 1990 and spent many winters at St. George Island fully embracing her love of the beach, and to be closer to her growing family in Tallahassee. Her love and laughter touched everyone who knew her for more than a minute. Carolyn was a light to every room she entered, and leaves behind many friends at 300 Ocean Mile (St. George Island) and those at Azalea Gardens. Those of us who endearingly called her "Mamoy" were graced with an unconditional love that will leave a void in our hearts. We are all still smiling and are forever grateful to have enjoyed your life; well lived! You da ONE!
She is predeceased by her second husband, Warren and sister, Beverely Rose Donadio. She is survived by her children, Mark Cartee (Cheryl), Gray Cartee (Carol), Sherrie Cartee, Terrie McGlon, Cara Whitehead, John Nation (Elaine) and Nancy Adams (Park). Surviving grandchildren are Erica Diggle, Cameron Cartee, Ashley Hall, Catie Cartee, Patrick McGlon, Lawson McGlon, John Whitehead, Joshua Whitehead, Joey Whitehead, Will Gerstman, Nicole McNeil and Savannah Nation; as well as 9 great grandchildren.
Her final resting place will be in Winston Salem, NC, with a service on June 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193) are assisting the family with their arrangements. Go to www.bevisfh.com to leave expressions of love or memories for the family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.