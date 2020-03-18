|
|
Carolyn Faye Carroll
Bonifay - Carolyn Faye Carroll, 75 of Bonifay, Florida died Monday, March 16, 2020 at her residence. She was retired from The State of Florida Department of Corrections. A native of Tallahassee, she lived in Quincy for a number of years before moving to Bonifay.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Carroll; parents, Earl and Katheryn Hughes and one sister, Ann Pennington.
Survivors include her son, Clayton Carroll of Bonifay; two sisters, Karen Boatright of Tallahassee and Margarette (Mike) Hampton of North Augusta, SC and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service is planned with interment Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Bonifay, FL with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.
Expressions of sympathy may be made online at www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020