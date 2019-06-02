|
|
Carolyn Foster Broadbent
Tallahassee - Carolyn Foster Broadbent departed this world on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born to Ralph Nelson Foster and Mary Elizabeth Shaver Foster, on September 29, 1941, in Fulton, New York. Ralph was a chiropractor and Mary kept the books. Together they raised four children, Carolyn being number two. After graduating high school (early, of course), Carolyn went to Middlebury College in Vermont, where she majored in English and Art History, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1963. While at Middlebury, she became a member of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women.
In the summer of 1962, she was home from school and taking a course at State University of New York in Oswego. She carpooled to class with a young man named Thomas Broadbent. Tom was just out of the U.S. Air Force and back home for the summer, taking a class at SUNY as well. As Carolyn always told it, they fell in lust and then in love as they rode together that summer and then wrote to each other over the next year, while they continued on at their respective schools - Carolyn at Middlebury and Tom at the University of Miami, in Miami, Florida. Upon Carolyn's graduation, they got married and she moved to Miami to be with Tom as he completed his degree in accounting. They lived in Miami for about 10 years during which Carolyn worked at the Blackwell, Walker and Gray law firm.
Carolyn and Tom moved to Tallahassee, Florida in 1973. Carolyn worked for the Florida Governor's Council on Indian Affairs, directing the employment and training program, from 1974 to 1989. In 1989, she began working for the Governor's Office of Policy and Budget. She concluded her work life in 2015, with the Governor's Office of Citizen Services. Carolyn was an active alumnus with the FSU Pi Phi chapter for many years. She also took up weaving and joined a local fiber arts group. Carolyn was a great supporter of the arts, and a season ticketholder for the Tallahassee Symphony for several years. Although she and Tom did not have children, they were blessed to be godparents to Quinton Gaines.
Carolyn is survived by her brother Raymond Charles Foster and niece Anna Elizabeth Foster; her godson Quinton Gaines, his wife Rena Kennedy and their daughter Shayla; her nephew Robert Dean Foster (Karen); her nephew Ronald Dana Foster (Ivanna); her niece Tammy Nolan (Mark) and their families. She is also survived by a tremendous number of wonderful friends, including Tom and Gale Gaines and their daughter Celeste; Faye Besaw; and "CB's Tribe": Pamela Maston, Denise L. Barber, Melanie Yale, Margaret Edwards, Lori Barker and Lisa M. Cook.
At Carolyn's request, there will be no funeral service. If you would like, please make a donation to the Tallahassee Animal Shelter or Big Bend Hospice in memory of Carolyn.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 2, 2019