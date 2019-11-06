|
|
Carolyn G. Hinson
Tallahassee, FL - Carolyn Delores Gaines Hinson, 61, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Friday, November 1, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Bethel M. B. Church, with burial in St. Rosa Cemetery. At Carolyn's request, there will be no public viewing. She graduated from FAMU High and Florida A&M University. A program manager for the Leon County School District, Carolyn was a member of Bethel and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Cherishing precious memories are her sister, Linda Gaines Tillman; brothers, Alphonso (Cynthia) and Harold Gaines; uncles, Raymond and Wilbert ( Annette ) Alexander; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, Ulysses and Emily Alexander Gaines.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019