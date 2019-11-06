Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel M. B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn G. Hinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn G. Hinson Obituary
Carolyn G. Hinson

Tallahassee, FL - Carolyn Delores Gaines Hinson, 61, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Friday, November 1, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Bethel M. B. Church, with burial in St. Rosa Cemetery. At Carolyn's request, there will be no public viewing. She graduated from FAMU High and Florida A&M University. A program manager for the Leon County School District, Carolyn was a member of Bethel and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Cherishing precious memories are her sister, Linda Gaines Tillman; brothers, Alphonso (Cynthia) and Harold Gaines; uncles, Raymond and Wilbert ( Annette ) Alexander; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carolyn was predeceased by her parents, Ulysses and Emily Alexander Gaines.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -