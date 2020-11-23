1/1
Carolyn M. Junious
Tallahassee, FL - Carolyn Massey Junious, 74, a retired educator passed at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Texas Hill Cemetery, Monticello, FL. Viewing in Tallahassee will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) and 3-5 p.m. Friday in Monticello at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, 690 Cypress Street, Monticello 32344. She leaves to treasure her love: her lovings sons: Mario (Nyrie) and Marco (Ericka) Junious; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings: Alphonso (Carol) Massey, Ethel (Ernest) Gregory, Jimmy (Bedez), Tony (Martha) and William (Leona) Massey and Stephanie Massey Footman; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
