Carolyn Rollins
Miami - Carolyn Jean Whitaker Rollins passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Funeral service will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Elizabeth Popular Spring P.B. Church with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.
Cherishing her memory forever more are her adoring sons, Christopher Jay Rollins, Sr. (Nichol) and Kalvin LaShon Rollins; siblings, Lonnie Henderson, Lloyd Griffin, Jr. (Patricia), and Susan Griffin Dunbar; grandchildren: Tytiarra Windom, Tyrone Windom, Chandelia Rollins, Christina Rollins, Kalvin Rollins II, Christopher Rollins, Jr., and Maddison Rollins.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 6, 2019