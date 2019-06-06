Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Elizabeth Popular Spring P.B. Church
Carolyn Rollins

Carolyn Rollins Obituary
Carolyn Rollins

Miami - Carolyn Jean Whitaker Rollins passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Funeral service will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Elizabeth Popular Spring P.B. Church with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.

Cherishing her memory forever more are her adoring sons, Christopher Jay Rollins, Sr. (Nichol) and Kalvin LaShon Rollins; siblings, Lonnie Henderson, Lloyd Griffin, Jr. (Patricia), and Susan Griffin Dunbar; grandchildren: Tytiarra Windom, Tyrone Windom, Chandelia Rollins, Christina Rollins, Kalvin Rollins II, Christopher Rollins, Jr., and Maddison Rollins.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 6, 2019
