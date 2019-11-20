Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Tallahassee, FL - Carolyn Ann Scott Rollins, 70, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00p.m. Saturday (11/23) at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950), with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. Mrs. Rollins had worked in food and building services during her career. She enjoyed football and basketball. Cherishing her love are her daughters: Sonya and Deborah Rollins; son, Leroy (Trina) Rollins, Jr.; sister, Jennifer George; brothers: Lorenzo, Mitchell and Michael George; 11 grand and 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Rollins' husband, Leroy Rollins, Sr. and mother, Iola Scott preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
